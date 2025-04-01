BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday.

BCAB stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in BioAtla by 7.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 318,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

