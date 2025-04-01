BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Trimmed by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. UBS Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

