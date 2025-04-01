Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.14.

Get Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 41.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.