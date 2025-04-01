Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.14.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
