Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

BTT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. 167,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.