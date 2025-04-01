BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 995.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 1.3 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 113,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

