Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15,638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

