Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,711 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 189.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Paul Lang bought 321,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $2,442,700.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,835.20. The trade was a 472.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $160.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OptimizeRx

About OptimizeRx

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.