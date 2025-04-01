Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 838.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,309 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 461,902 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 541,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSW

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.