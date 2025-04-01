Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,202 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

