Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 438 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

Primerica Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRI opened at $284.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.22 and a 200 day moving average of $282.19. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This represents a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.