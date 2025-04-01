Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 88,341 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,341 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 297,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 889,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

