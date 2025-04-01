Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,339 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.67 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

