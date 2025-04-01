BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.97 and last traded at C$11.02. Approximately 65,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 115,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.81.

