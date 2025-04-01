Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,223,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,475,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Bombardier Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $82.21.
