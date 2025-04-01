Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.31. 1,495,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,491,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $557.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.78 million.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 248,482 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,201,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 701,478 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.