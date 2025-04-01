Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.76.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UNP opened at $236.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.16 and its 200-day moving average is $239.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.