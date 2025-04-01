Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SYK opened at $372.73 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

