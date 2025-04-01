Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,186,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,072,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,824,000 after buying an additional 1,823,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $207,278,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 927,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,016,000 after purchasing an additional 765,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock worth $13,350,279. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $245.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

