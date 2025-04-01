Braemar (LON:BMS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.91), with a volume of 30012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.97).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Braemar from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 350 ($4.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.
Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.
