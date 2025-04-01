Braemar (LON:BMS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.91), with a volume of 30012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Braemar from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 350 ($4.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Get Braemar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMS

Braemar Stock Performance

Braemar Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 255.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.25. The company has a market cap of £72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.