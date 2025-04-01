Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $175.82 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $168.20 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

