Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,324 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,693,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 285,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,307,000 after buying an additional 248,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 194,996 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

