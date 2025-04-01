Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

