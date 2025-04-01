Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,704 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,704 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CoreCivic stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. Research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

