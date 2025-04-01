Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $1,762,000.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

