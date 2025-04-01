Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE:BKD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
