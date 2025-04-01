Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
RA opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
