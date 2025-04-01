Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 733,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.373 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -167.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 609.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,040,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

