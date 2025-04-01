Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 105,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,648,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -28.66%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.