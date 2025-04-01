Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

