Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $325,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

