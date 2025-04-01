Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 9,811 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 58.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,435 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.