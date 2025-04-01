Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Motorola Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $438.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.61.
Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
