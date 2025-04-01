Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 575 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,246,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.