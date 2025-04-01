C V Starr & Co. Inc. Invests $24.30 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,296,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 19.0% of C V Starr & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

