Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 11,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $212,981.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,683 shares in the company, valued at $212,981.09. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

