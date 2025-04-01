California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 92,681 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $73,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,015,000 after buying an additional 174,673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

