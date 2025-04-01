Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFP. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Canfor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canfor

Canfor Price Performance

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor stock opened at C$15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.93. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$18.38.

(Get Free Report

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.