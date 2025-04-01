Cannell & Spears LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cannell & Spears LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,048,921 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,280,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.