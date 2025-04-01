Cannell & Spears LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of ET stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.