Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,219,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

