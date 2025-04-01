Cannon Advisors Inc. Has $426,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Cannon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,570 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BITO stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.