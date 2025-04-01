Cannon Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,809 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter worth $777,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BATS:BALT opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.13. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

