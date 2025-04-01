Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $321.93 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies



Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

