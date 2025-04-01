CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

KMX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.72. 350,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,128. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,848,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

