Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.17.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $181.44 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.63.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 15.09%.
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
