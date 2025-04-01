Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CLST stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Catalyst Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLST. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

