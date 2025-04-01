Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CLST stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.14.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Catalyst Bancorp
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
