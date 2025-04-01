Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Posts Earnings Results

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.94) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Catalyst Media Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 12,308.20%.

Catalyst Media Group Stock Down 21.6 %

CMX stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalyst Media Group has a 12 month low of GBX 50.52 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.42).

Catalyst Media Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. Catalyst Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

About Catalyst Media Group

Catalyst Media Group plc, engages in the provision of business administrative services worldwide. Its services focus on managing the strategic investment in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Ltd (SIS), including the provision of non-executive director services to SIS and the management of overheads.

