Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Position Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 200.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Celestica by 66.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,476.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

