Centric Wealth Management Acquires 2,086 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 149,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

BAB opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $971.15 million, a PE ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

