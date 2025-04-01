Centric Wealth Management Acquires 4,880 Shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Madison Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,412,000.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MAGG opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity.

