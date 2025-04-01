Centric Wealth Management Acquires 4,880 Shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Madison Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,412,000.
Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MAGG opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.
Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Profile
The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Aggregate Bond ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.