Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 11,194 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.65. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

